By Joshua Manning • 19 September 2022 • 14:36

Credit: Facebook Apoyo A Los Soldados Espanoles Tragedy as Spanish Corporal dies after falling from wall in Cartagena

Spanish Corporal Juan Ignacio Ardila, died after falling from the Carlos III wall in Cartagena, Murcia on Saturday, September 17.

The body of the Spanish Corporal was found in Cartagena on Sunday, September 18. Preliminary investigations believe the death to be an accident.

Facebook page “Apoyo A Los Soldados Españoles En Misiones (Support For Spanish Soldiers On Missions) posted a heartfelt tribute to the Corporal:

“It is impossible to resist the sadness that the departure to heaven of our corporal, Juan Ignacio Ardila Galafate, leaves in our souls.”

“It is not fair, life is not fair, death has patterns of measurement and selection that only it knows and we cannot understand or do anything to avoid them (that is why we are so helpless).”

“It will be very difficult for those who love him so much and want him to carry on my corporal.”

“Ardila, you have left the biggest and deepest void that can be left within that family, friends and colleagues. ”

“There is no space for them that does not bear his name, he is and will be where he has always been, there will be no looks, no words, no hugs, there will be memories, dreams asleep or awake, there will be conversations without answers until that day when one by one they will meet up there?”

“He lived for his own, he lived for Spain! And the heroes here are always present. Corporal Ardila, PRESENT!!!!”

“The most heartfelt embrace and in this case of those who try to subtract pain and add strength for his parents, family, friends and comrades.”

“A hug to heaven, yes, that of heroes like you.”



The news follows reports of a Calpe policeman who was swept to his death as a quarter of annual rainfall was received in an hour.

