By Joshua Manning • 19 September 2022 • 14:36
Credit: Facebook Apoyo A Los Soldados Espanoles Tragedy as Spanish Corporal dies after falling from wall in Cartagena
The body of the Spanish Corporal was found in Cartagena on Sunday, September 18. Preliminary investigations believe the death to be an accident.
Facebook page “Apoyo A Los Soldados Españoles En Misiones (Support For Spanish Soldiers On Missions) posted a heartfelt tribute to the Corporal:
“It is impossible to resist the sadness that the departure to heaven of our corporal, Juan Ignacio Ardila Galafate, leaves in our souls.”
“It is not fair, life is not fair, death has patterns of measurement and selection that only it knows and we cannot understand or do anything to avoid them (that is why we are so helpless).”
“It will be very difficult for those who love him so much and want him to carry on my corporal.”
“Ardila, you have left the biggest and deepest void that can be left within that family, friends and colleagues. ”
“There is no space for them that does not bear his name, he is and will be where he has always been, there will be no looks, no words, no hugs, there will be memories, dreams asleep or awake, there will be conversations without answers until that day when one by one they will meet up there?”
“He lived for his own, he lived for Spain! And the heroes here are always present. Corporal Ardila, PRESENT!!!!”
“The most heartfelt embrace and in this case of those who try to subtract pain and add strength for his parents, family, friends and comrades.”
“A hug to heaven, yes, that of heroes like you.”
The news follows reports of a Calpe policeman who was swept to his death as a quarter of annual rainfall was received in an hour.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.