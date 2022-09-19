By Matthew Roscoe • 19 September 2022 • 14:44

Turkey and US-based Axiom Space sign agreement to send first Turkish astronaut into space. Image: @varank/Twitter

THE Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkey has signed an agreement with US-based Axiom Space to send the first Turkish astronaut into space, as reported on Monday, September 19.

Mustafa Varank, Turkey’s Minister of Industry and Technology, announced the agreement with US-based Axiom Space via social media on Monday, September 19.

“We signed a historical agreement on the first manned space mission to be carried out in the 100th anniversary of our Republic,” he said.

“We will cooperate with Axiom Space for the training and flight service of the Turkish space traveller whose selection process is ongoing.

“With the National Space Program, dreams turn into pride.”

Cumhuriyetimizin 100. yılında gerçekleştireceğimiz insanlı ilk uzay görevinde tarihi bir anlaşmaya imza attık. Seçim süreci devam eden Türk uzay yolcusunun eğitim ve uçuş hizmeti için @Axiom_Space ile işbirliği yapacağız.#MilliUzayProgramı ile hayaller gurura dönüşüyor. 🇹🇷🚀 pic.twitter.com/tqjA5OTedR — Mustafa Varank (@varank) September 19, 2022

Axiom Space will provide training and flight services to Turkey as part of Turkey’s efforts to expand its space exploration capabilities and establish a national manned space programme.

The company will also enable Turkish space travellers to conduct scientific research in zero gravity.

People reacted to the news.

“God bless, I’m going for the National Space Program…” one person wrote.

Although another person said: “The one who pays is already going to space. It’s a shame, don’t waste the nation’s money on such things.”

Yahu parasını veren uzaya zaten gidiyor. Yazıktır harcamayın böyle şeylere milletin parasını. — Aydın (@cheodtu) September 19, 2022

Axiom Space, Inc., also known as Axiom, is an American privately funded space infrastructure developer headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The news of Turkey partnering up with US company Axiom to try to get into space comes after a historic spaceflight involving US and Russian astronauts was announced to launch from Kazakhstan this week.

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, said that a NASA team had arrived in Kazakhstan at the Russia-operated Baikonur Cosmodrome on Sunday, September 18 ahead of the scheduled flight to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, September 21.

