By Joshua Manning • 19 September 2022 • 10:26

Two people injured after bus crashes into car in Alicante Credit: Rita Image/Shutterstock.com

Two people were injured after a bus crashed into a car, as reported on Monday, September 19.

The bus crash occurred at around 10.30.pm on Sunday , September 19 when the two vehicles collided on the road to Elche, in Alicante. The CICU mobilised a SAMU unit and a SVB unit to the scene.

The SAMU medical team stabilised a young woman, aged 21, after performing various manoeuvres.

She was subsequently evacuated to the General University Hospital of Alicante in the advanced life support ambulance, as she presented multiple bruises.

The medical services also assisted the bus driver, aged 39, with a bruised knee. The man was taken to the same hospital in the basic life support ambulance.

The news follows reports of a horrific bus crash that occurred on the A-92 road through Granda, at the height of Moraleda de Zafayona, on the morning of July 3 2022, a few minutes before 6.am, as reported by Emergencies 112 Andalucia.

One person has died and 35 people have been injured in the collision between two passenger buses and a car, travelling at 210 kilometres towards Malaga. Reportedly the two buses were coming from Madrid in the direction of Algeciras (Cadiz).

Many of those injured were trapped inside their vehicles. Seven of the 35 people were critically harmed.

