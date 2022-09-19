By Joshua Manning • 19 September 2022 • 10:36

Ukraine destroys Russian Wagner mercenary base in Luhansk region

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have reportedly destroyed a Russian Wagner mercenary base in the Luhansk region, as reported on Monday, September 19.

Footage of the destroyed Russian Wagner mercenary base in Luhansk, Ukraine was shared on Twitter:

“The #Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a mercenary base of the #Wagner PMC in Kadiyivka (#Stakhanov), #Luhansk region, journalist Denis Kazansky reports.”

Ukrainian soldiers eliminated the Russian base in Kadiivka in Luhansk region and also destroyed equipment on the territory of Novoaydar district

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai on his official telegram channel.

The statement read:

“Kadiivka and Novoaydar”

“And they were told that smoking is harmful to health, and sometimes even life… they did not listen”

“In Kadiivka (Stakhanov) the base of racists in the local Palace of Culture was destroyed.”

“Equipment and personnel of the enemy were destroyed on the territory of Novoaydar forestry.”

“Photos only from Kadiyivka so far”

The news follows reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being replaced by Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin as the face of the Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine according to the US Institute of War (ISW) on Thursday, September 15.

In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly hit the headquarters of the Russian mercenary Wagner group, in Russian-occupied Ukraine, specifically in Popasna, Luhansk region, as reported on Monday, August 15.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.