By Joshua Manning • 19 September 2022 • 9:20

Ukraine establishes five cases of sexual violence against children by Russian military Credit: Michele Ursi/Shutterstock.com

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office has established five cases of sexual violence against children by the Russian military, as reported on Monday, September 19.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said this in an interview with LB.ua.

“There are cases established in criminal proceedings of sexual violence against children. Five children aged 4 to 16 years who became victims of this category of war crimes have been identified.”

“But we all understand that there are much more such crimes than I have already mentioned… This is a difficult work. We work with children using a system called the “green room” – with the direct participation of a psychologist who is outside the visual observation of the child, but who helps.”

“It is difficult. But in some cases there is evidence that can be used as evidence in these criminal proceedings,” the Prosecutor General stated.

“From the first day I paid special attention to this area of our work. The result of this is, first of all, that in the department dealing with war crimes, which I have already mentioned, the number of prosecutors has been increased, including through the creation of a special department that will deal with the pre-trial investigation and procedural guidance of sexual crimes related to the armed conflict.”

“This is a specific and very sensitive area of activity, it requires certain training. We have prosecutors who are ready for this work.”

“Now we are choosing those in the Prosecutor General’s Office who will work there directly,” the Prosecutor General said.

The news follows reports that Russia has reportedly launched a missile strike on the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant, as reported on Monday, September 19.

