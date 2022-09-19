By Joshua Manning • 19 September 2022 • 8:44

Ukraine liquidate 170 Russian soldiers in latest combat losses update Credit: eanstudio/Shutterstock.com

On Monday, September 19, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

⚡️ The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published data on combat losses of Russian troops as of September 19. About 54,650 Russian soldiers were eliminated. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/TAkhnwD8Ts — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 19, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 54,650 after another 170 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed two more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 2212 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of two Russian UAVs, four artillery systems and two Armoured Personnel Vehicles.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk oblast, organise defence and hold the captured territories, as well as disrupt the active actions of the Defence Forces in certain areas.

It fires at the positions of Ukraine troops along the contact line, carries out measures to regroup its units in separate directions, introduces reserves and does not stop conducting aerial reconnaissance.

The infrastructure of over 30 settlements was also reportedly damaged. These are, in particular, Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhya, Soledar, Bilohirya, Novopil, Pershotravneve, Temyrivka, Sukhy Stavok, Myrolyubivka, Petrivka, Bereznehuvate, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Krasnohorivka, Stepove and Olhivske.

In the South Buh direction, Russia shelled along the entire contact line. More than 18 settlements were affected by fire. Among them are Bila Krynytsia, Myrolyubivka, Visokopillya and Andriyivka.

In connection with the significant shortage of both human and material resources, Russian Forces continue to resort to non-standard ways of replenishing them.

Four hundred people who are in prison serving sentences for criminal offences, were allegedly sent from the Russian city of Tambov to strengthen units fighting in Ukraine.

In the Krasnodar region, public organisations of “Afghan soldiers” received the task of collecting money from the local population for the purchase of warm clothes for the regional volunteer battalion.

