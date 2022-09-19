By Joshua Manning • 19 September 2022 • 8:05

WATCH: Japan donates mobile stations for water purification to Ukraine's Mykolaiv Credit: twitter @Flash_news_ua

The city of Yokohama, Japan has donated 33 mobile stations for water purification to Ukraine’s Mykolaiv, as reported on Monday, September 19.

Footage of Japan’s mobile stations for water purification in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv were shared on Twitter:

“Japanese mobile stations for water purification were handed over to Mykolaiv from Odesa, – the Odesa City Council reports.”

“33 such stations were transferred to Mykolaiv from the Japanese city of Yokohama in case of emergencies and in connection with the threat of water pollution. These installations are enough for the use of 100,000 people.”

Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov handed over the Japanese mobile stations for water purification to Mykolaiv.

“After Mykolaiv was left without water supply as a result of shelling, we provided Mykolaiv residents with drinking and technical water.

“”Now we have brought to Mykolaiv mobile stations that will allow to purify any water and make it suitable for use.

These are the plants that were delivered to Odesa from the sister city of Yokohama as humanitarian aid,” the mayor of Odesa noted on social networks.

In addition, two teams of municipal workers arrived in Mykolaiv from Odesa to help eliminate the consequences of the destruction and carry out repair work that included the replacement of broken windows, doors, and roofs.

“This is critically important on the eve of the heating season to reduce heat losses.

We will help to restore Mykolaiv as long as necessary. Repairs, water supply, humanitarian aid – we have been and will remain with you until the Victory,” the Mayor of Odesa added.

