By Joshua Manning • 19 September 2022 • 11:52

WATCH: Mass anti-government protests in Moldova calling for President to resign Credit: Twitter @BowesChay

Mass anti-government protests took place in Moldova on Sunday, September 18.

Moldova saw mass anti-government protests due to the rise in inflation, as well as gas and electricity prices seen across Europe.

The opposition Shor Party organised the protests which called for the resignation of the western aligned President Maia Sandy.

Footage of the widespread protests was shared on Twitter:

“18th Sept, a large-scale protest action was taking place in the capital of Moldova -against gas price increases. It was organized by the opposition Shor Party. Up to 50 thousand participants were expected to join.”

18th Sept, a large-scale protest action was taking place in the capital of Moldova -against gas price increases. It was organized by the opposition Shor Party. Up to 50 thousand participants were expected to join. pic.twitter.com/i9YBq6KewH — Elena Evdokimova (@elenaevdokimov7) September 19, 2022

“🇲🇩 Anti-government protests are held in Kishinev, Moldova this Sunday”

“People shout “America, go home!”, holding banners saying “Moldova wants heating”, “Maya

@sandumaiamd, go away”, “No to cold winter”

🇲🇩 Anti-government protests are held in Kishinev, Moldova this Sunday People shout “America, go home!”, holding banners saying “Moldova wants heating”, “Maya @sandumaiamd, go away”, “No to cold winter” pic.twitter.com/NRY1x89zhp — Irina (@heyhelloirene) September 18, 2022

“In #Moldova there are big protests against the government of #Sandu”

“Of course all of these thousands of decent ordinary people will be labelled #Kremlin assets for wanting to live tolerable lives. Just like those protesting across #Europe.”

In #Moldova there are big protests against the government of #Sandu Of course all of these thousands of decent ordinary people will be labelled #Kremlin assets for wanting to live tolerable lives. Just like those protesting across #Europe. pic.twitter.com/IHe1lLWN2n — Chay Bowes 🏴‍☠️ (@BowesChay) September 18, 2022

“Moldova wants to swap Sandu for firewood – Chisinau locals continue to demand the president’s resignation”

“Tens of thousands of people have turned out for mass protests against exorbitant price rises in Chisinau. Organizer of the rally”

Moldova wants to swap Sandu for firewood – Chisinau locals continue to demand the president's resignation Tens of thousands of people have turned out for mass protests against exorbitant price rises in Chisinau. Organizer of the rally pic.twitter.com/z9UWINcGkD — Enrico Farabollini (@EnricoFaraboll1) September 18, 2022

“A mass protest is taking place in Kishinev demanding the resignation of the country’s leadership and early elections.”

“Demonstrators are outraged that Moldova has been gripped by an unprecedented increase in prices for energy resources and food, as well as high inflation .”

A mass protest is taking place in Kishinev demanding the resignation of the country's leadership and early elections Demonstrators are outraged that Moldova has been gripped by an unprecedented increase in prices for energy resources and food, as well as high inflation 1/ pic.twitter.com/6Rwj1Cyz1l — 🇷🇺Jacob🇷🇺Charite🇷🇺 (@jaccocharite) September 18, 2022

“Anti government protests are taking place in Chisinau, Moldova.”

“The protesters demand the resignation of the president Maia Sandu due to the increasing cost of living.”

Anti government protests are taking place in Chisinau, Moldova. The protesters demand the resignation of the president Maia Sandu due to the increasing cost of living. pic.twitter.com/974y6NotDI — Thunder26 (@Thunder261) September 19, 2022

The news follows video footage of bakers protesting the rising electricity prices in Hannover Germany, as prices across Europe soar due to the ongoing Ukraine crisis, that were shared on social media on Friday, September 16.

Further footage of Italian farmers gathering in Caserta to protest the forced slaughter of cattle and the energy price increase was also shared on Tuesday, September 13.

In addition, various videos circulating online of farmer protests in the Netherlands have shown alleged police violence and arrests of participating protesters.

The mass farmers protests seen in the Netherlands are due to their outrage over new government regulations that will force them to reduce their nitrogen fertiliser compounds, leading to a reduced number of their livestock, ultimately causing bankruptcy in family-owned businesses.

The farmers protests have since been seen in Poland, Italy, and Spain, after strikes in the Netherlands have led to many supermarkets running out of food, as the anti-government movement continues.

