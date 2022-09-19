Wild and noisy event planned for last BBQ night of the season at Roman Oasis in Manilva

By Chris King • 19 September 2022 • 1:35

Image of the Roman Oasis restaurant in Manilva. Credit: Google maps - Don Laight

The famous Roman Oasis restaurant in the Malaga municipality of Manilva is planning a wild and noisy event for its last BBQ night of the season on Friday, September 30.

Paul Hickling, the owner of the legendary Roman Oasis restaurant in Manilva has planned what he described as a wild and noisy event for his final BBQ night of the season. On Friday, September 30, the famous Costa del Sol establishment will host the brilliant Honky Cats, a tribute to the British rock band, The Rolling Stones.

This excellent live band from Malaga will entertain the diners with their repertoire of classic hit songs from one of the greatest rock and roll bands of all time.

Their show will most likely include ‘I Can’t Get No Satisfaction’, ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’, ‘Honky Tonk Woman’, ‘It’s Only Rock & Roll’, ‘Angie’, ‘Get Off My Cloud’, and lots more. The evening’s entertainment from 8pm to 11pm will also feature support from female vocalist Daniela.

Billed as an ‘Argentine BBQ Night’, the meal includes lamb, beef, chicken, pork, and sausages, accompanied by jacket potatoes, salad, bread, and sauces. The price is €50 per person and can only be pre-booked by emailing [email protected]. Included in the price are unlimited drinks: wine, beer, soft drinks, and water.

Even though this will be the last BBQ night of the season, paul asked us to remind you that the mini-golf is still open until October 31.

