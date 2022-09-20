2022 the hottest year on record in Spain some 2.4 C above average

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 September 2022 • 15:52

2022 is officially the hottest year on record in Spain with the four warmest years being recorded after 2015.

AEMET, Spain’s meteorological agency said on Tuesday, September 20 that the first eight months of 2022 were the hottest since records began in 1961.

Temperatures for the first eight months were according to AEMET 2.4 C above normal, well above the reduction in temperature that the United Nations and scientists across the world are looking for.

That record is one that has left the country dry and in many parts arid, reducing crop output and resulting in wildfires that burned large swathes of the country. That has left many a farming community struggling whilst other areas have turned to dustbowls.

⚠️2022 ha sido, entre enero y agosto, el más cálido desde que hay registros en España, superando a los ocho primeros meses de 2020.

Teniendo en cuenta ese período, es destacable los cuatro años más cálidos se han registrado de 2015 en adelante, en una serie que arranca en 1961. pic.twitter.com/JEqYA0xP0K — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 20, 2022

Forecasters suggest that this winter could see a return to normal temperatures, as it could more rain. However, scientists remain concerned that the trend is upwards and that more extreme temperatures can be expected in the years to come. That could see further crop failures and growing competition for water, which may require difficult choices.

