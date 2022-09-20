By Joshua Manning • 20 September 2022 • 17:42

3-year-old girl accidentally left on school bus ALL day in Spain's Catalonia Credit: neme_jimenez/Shutterstock.com

A 3-year-old-girl was accidentally left on a school bus for the entire day in Sitges, Catalonia, Spain, as reported on Tuesday, September 20.

After the young girl was left on the school bus in Spain’s Catalonia region, the Regional Council of Garraf has started an investigation to determine the causes of the incident.

The events occurred on Monday, September 19 on the school transport route of the Maria Ossó School in Sitges.

The companies that provide the monitoring and accompaniment service, and the school transport service, have been asked to submit a report on the errors that caused this incident, to establish the possible responsibilities and consequences that may arise.

The Regional Council of Garraf stated that they “became aware of this serious event at 4 p.m., yesterday, Monday, September 19, and immediately made itself available to the affected family to offer them accompaniment, follow-up and psychological support for everything whatever you need now and in the future.”

The student was reportedly taken to a medical centre for examination, and it was confirmed that she is in good health.

The regional body has made itself available to the school, and to the Student Families Association (AFA), in order to review the protocols and to guarantee the efficiency of the school transport service, ” so as to assure these events do not happen again.”

The Garraf County Council also stated that it “regrets these events, which in more than 30 years of service had never occurred.”

The news follows reports of a toddler who was left fighting for her life after being locked inside a bus for several hours outside her daycare centre in Australia.

