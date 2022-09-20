A woman stabs and throttles her mother at her family home

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 September 2022 • 14:23

National police Spain. Image: Vivitta/Shutterstock.com

A 42-year-old woman stabs and throttles her 65-year-old mother at their family home in Alcoi, Alicante according to the National Police.

The police say they received a call on Tuesday, September 20 and when they went to investigate, they found the mother with several stab wounds and a belt tied around her neck.

Apparently, the woman opened the door to the police at 7 am this morning saying that she was the one who committed the murder.

The police took the woman into custody notifying the violent crimes unit who have since moved in to process the scene. A forensic doctor and forensic specialists are said to be on the scene sifting through the evidence.

Police were alerted by a sister of the woman who had called the 112 police line saying that her sister had murdered their mother. In the call, she stated that her sister had psychological issues and that was living temporarily with their mother.

She added that the two had argued resulting in her killing their mother.

It is understood that the accused will be held pending a court appearance and a psychiatric evaluation, both of which are expected to take place later this week.

The police have not released any further information at this stage, nor have they said what the mental state of the woman is or what psychological issues she suffers from.

Suffice to say that A woman who stabs and throttles her mother must either be under severe emotional stress or in dire need of psychological care.

