BREAKING NEWS: Armed robber seizes branch of Bank of Georgia in Kutaisi, Georgia

By Joshua Manning • 20 September 2022 • 11:47

Armed robber seizes branch of Bank of Georgia in Kutaisi, Georgia Credit: Twitter @Flash_news_ua

An armed robber has reportedly seized a branch of the Bank of Georgia in Kutaisi, Georgia, as reported on Tuesday, September 20

Georgia’s Ministry has reported that law enforcement have been mobilised around the Bank of Georgia in Kutaisi following a break in by an armed man.

The ministry also stated that offices had cordoned off the branch located on Shota Rustaveli Avenue in the city.

“Currently, law enforcement officers mobilised on the spot are taking all necessary and urgent measures, while investigative and operative activities are underway”, the state body noted.

Video footage of the incident was shared on Twitter:

“⚡️ In Kutaisi, Georgia, an armed robber seized a branch of the “Bank of Georgia” and took about ten people hostage, – mass media outlets.”

“⚡️ Law enforcement officers freed two women from a bank in Kutaisi, Georgia.”

In related news, the Georgian Dream Party, the ruling political party of Georgia, has promised to hold a referendum on beginning a war on Russia, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.

The Georgian Dream Party may organise a nationwide referendum on beginning a war on Russia according to a statement made on September 13, at a briefing at the office of the ruling Georgian Dream party by the party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze.

“Let the people say whether they want to open a second front in Georgia against Russia,” Kobakhidze stressed. And he promised that the authorities “will act as the people say.”

