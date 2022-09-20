By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 17:33

Benalmadena awards a grant of €15,000 to the Cudeca Foundation. Image: Benalmadena Town Hall

The Cudeca Foundation is a hospice offering palliative care.



The Mayor of Benalmadena, Víctor Navas, said: “We have to congratulate and thank all the volunteers of Cudeca for the work they do: thanks to their contribution they help to improve the lives of patients and their families throughout the province of Malaga.”

“People who are suffering the very difficult final stages of cancer find empathy, affection and sensitivity to achieve quality time in their last days.”

Councillor for Social Welfare, Alicia Laddaga, confirmed: “A grant of €15,000 will be used to maintain the Cudeca Foundation’s home care service units, run by a team made up of a doctor, a nurse and a psychologist, as well as a social worker and volunteers.”

Alicia added: “Cudeca helps its patients to try to live with fullness and dignity until the end of their days, supporting both the patient and their families in this journey until they say goodbye.”

