By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 18:24

Benalmadena to celebrate Benalfest 2022 during the last weekend of October. Image: Benalmadena Town Hall

The Mayor of Benalmadena, Víctor Navas, confirmed the news saying: “Beyond this year’s quality line-up the important thing is to keep alive the flame of Benalfest.”



“It is a festival that leaves the usual circuit of the summer months and brings the best groups of the national Indie Scene to the municipality. It has become a must for all music lovers, who also enjoy the music and the many charms of Benalmadena Pueblo.”

The Mayor added “It also has added attractions such as the concerts with surprise bands in the Plaza de La Nina, or the Benalbaby for the youngest members of the family. We must also add to the attractions the wide range of restaurants offered by Benalmádena Pueblo, and the parking and accommodation facilities.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.