By Joshua Manning • 20 September 2022 • 14:23

BREAKING NEWS: Russian stock market crash following referendum announcements Credit: Natanael Ginting/Shutterstock.com

There is a massive stock market crash on the Russian stock exchange taking place following the announcement of various referendums including in the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, as reported on Tuesday, September 20.

Twitter rapidly began to flood with reports of the Russian stock market crash after various referendums were announced:

“The Russian stock market began to collapse after referendums were announced.”

The Russian stock market began to collapse after referendums were announced. https://t.co/eBlmbHAe4r — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) September 20, 2022

“Russian stock market crashed due to rumours about general mobilisation.”

Russian stock market crashed due to rumors about general mobilization. pic.twitter.com/vtr8w5cGRz — NOËL 🇺🇦 (@Noel_dotsol) September 20, 2022

“Russian stock market went kaput.”

Russian stock market went kaput. pic.twitter.com/kWRIx7Pj4T — Rammstein Fella ✙🇵🇹🇦🇲🇺🇦🇸🇾 (@jerry_parrot1) September 20, 2022

The Russian stock market crash comes after the public council of the Kherson Region has asked the head of the region, Volodymyr Saldo, to urgently hold an immediate referendum on Russia’s accession.

The Russian-controlled Kherson council believes that holding an immediate referendum in order to join the Russian Federation would secure the territory of the Kherson Region and “restore historical justice”.

The chairman of the Kherson regional public council, Volodymyr Ovcharenko, said that the referendum should be held as soon as possible.

The news comes after the public chambers of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) proposed to hold an immediate referendum on joining the Russian Federation.

A referendum will be held from September 23 to 27, according to the chairman of the People’s Council of the republic, Denis Miroshnichenko, on Tuesday, September 20.

