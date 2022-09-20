BREAKING: Strong 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits near Kamchatsk Staryy in Russia

By Chris King • 20 September 2022 • 21:15

Strong 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits near Kamchatsk Staryy in Russia

An earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude has hit near the region of Kamchatsk Staryy in Russia.

A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale has been registered this evening in the Bering Sea, off the eastern coast of Russia. According to Asismet @Asismet_IF, the tremor occurred at 6:23pm local time. Its epicentre was placed 253km east of Ust’-Kamchatsk, at a depth of 10km.

Sismo en el Mar de Bering

Un sismo de magnitud preliminar 6.0 ocurrió a las 6:23 a. m. del 21 de setiembre, hora local (1:23 PM del 20/09, hora peruana) con el epicentro localizado en el mar, a 253 km al este de Ust’-Kamchatsk Staryy, Rusia. Profundidad: 10 km. Datos: USGS. pic.twitter.com/2ayafLlrBp — Asismet (@Asismet_IF) September 20, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as soon as more information becomes available, thank you.

