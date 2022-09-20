UPDATE- Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives in Windsor in preparation for private cermony Close
BREAKING: Strong 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits near Kamchatsk Staryy in Russia

By Chris King • 20 September 2022 • 21:15

Strong 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits near Kamchatsk Staryy in Russia

An earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude has hit near the region of Kamchatsk Staryy in Russia.

 

A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter scale has been registered this evening in the Bering Sea, off the eastern coast of Russia. According to Asismet @Asismet_IF, the tremor occurred at 6:23pm local time. Its epicentre was placed 253km east of Ust’-Kamchatsk, at a depth of 10km.

___________________________________________________________

