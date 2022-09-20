Cardano Aims for the Pacific’s ring of fire – Big Eyes Coin, Polkadot and 100 Other Crypto might follow suit

By EWN • 20 September 2022 • 12:57

When it comes to cryptocurrency, Europe and North America may come to mind but that doesn’t mean other areas aren’t fertile for it. Charles Hoskinson, Cardano’s (ADA) founder has decided to take it far –Papua New Guinea to be exact. This may open the pacific’s ring of fire door to other powerful crypto’s like Polkadot (DOT) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)- no play, no gain

Meme coins are more than just your regular cryptocurrency; they can make people socially bond with each other. Through a playful environment, they get to share laughter and meme culture. They’re generally community-based and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) brings you just that, this crypto is Ethereum (ETH) based and leverages its transaction speed and processing power like no other.

Big Eyes (BIG) is also a platform, its ‘Eco for Eco’ initiative is put in place to allow wealth to better shift to decentralised finance (DeFi). This means each element must create wealth and popularity for Big Eyes (BIG); excluding charity which is for healing the world.

A Big Eyes (BIG) merchandise store – both physical and digital- is set to be sold to expand the token’s reach and fundraise for the Oceans. Big organisations in cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) employ real branded merchandise, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) isn’t missing this opportunity!

Cardano (ADA)- The Trilemma’s solution?

Cardano (ADA) isn’t just exploring Papua New Guinea, this layer-1 scaling solution is also gaining traction due to the pending Cardano (ADA) Vasil Hard Fork upgrade. Cardano (ADA) powers decentralised applications (dApps) and smart contracts, similar to Ethereum (ETH).

Cardano’s (ADA) scalability woes may be addressed with the Vasil Hard Fork this September, raising hype – and may be value – for the native Cardano token (ADA). This upgrade helps Cardano (ADA) better manage the crypto trilemma issue.

DappRadar has publicly announced support for Cardano (ADA). This is a boost for Cardano (ADA) and the native Cardano token (ADA), as the decentralised application (dApp) store tracks thousands of dApps; and more than 40 protocols worldwide!

Aada Finance, Cardano’s (ADA) non-fungible token (NFT) protocol- which helps Cardano (ADA) borrow and lend- held a bounty competition before its mainnet’s launch. Cardano (ADA) is more than just a blockchain, it has real-world use cases making it popular in the crypto sphere.

Polkadot (DOT)- Binding the strength of blockchains

Polkadot (DOT) is a sharded multichain platform, its native Polkadot token (DOT) helps it process transactions on different chains in a parallel manner. Bill Laboon, Web 3 Foundation’s head of grants recently mentioned Polkadot (DOT) in an interview.

He spoke of its ability to solve cryptocurrencies’ woes by harnessing the power of different blockchains. This is true because Polkadot (DOT) knows no single blockchain has all the solutions, hence, they must work together and it helps them do that.

