Charity Golf Week Almerimar

By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 17:07

Charity Golf Week . Image: kasakphoto/Shutterstock.com

Enjoy a golf week charity event in Almeria’s Almerimar from Saturday, September 24 until Saturday, October 1



Francis House Charity Golf Weeks have been played at Almerimar’s golf course since 1996 with golfers from many European countries joining in the popular event.

Accommodation is the five-star Hotel AR Golf Almerimar for 7 nights Bed and Breakfast in a Deluxe Room.

You will enjoy four rounds of Golf at Almerimar comprised of three separate nine holes.

Hotel AR Golf Almerimar is just a short walk to bars and restaurants on the Marina and is the host location of a Spanish Seniors Open since 2019.

For more information contact John Andrew by email at: [email protected] or call on (+44) 7711817503

