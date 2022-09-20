By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 12:42
Costa Blanca's Calpe exhibition of 'Hats in Art'. Image: Gallery Arte 44
The artists include French photographer Josseline Minet, Swiss ceramist, Mireille Vetterli, and British sculptor Michelle Howlett.
The exhibition is open from September 30 until October 15
Open Wednesdays to Friday from 10:30.AM until 13:30.AM and Saturdays 7:00.PM until 22:00.PM
Or by appointment at [email protected]
For more information: Phone (+34) 634 306 707 or go to: www.arte44calp.com
Location: GALLERY ARTE.44, Carrer del Santíssim Crist, 44, Calp
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
