By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 12:42

Costa Blanca's Calpe exhibition of 'Hats in Art'. Image: Gallery Arte 44

Three international artists exhibit works in Calpe on the theme of ‘Hats in Art”



The artists include French photographer Josseline Minet, Swiss ceramist, Mireille Vetterli, and British sculptor Michelle Howlett.

The exhibition is open from September 30 until October 15

Open Wednesdays to Friday from 10:30.AM until 13:30.AM and Saturdays 7:00.PM until 22:00.PM

Or by appointment at [email protected]

For more information: Phone (+34) 634 306 707 or go to: www.arte44calp.com

Location: GALLERY ARTE.44, Carrer del Santíssim Crist, 44, Calp

