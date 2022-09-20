By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 17:50
Diana Navarro in a charity concert. Image: Cudeca Foundation
The Cudeca Foundation is a hospice offering palliative care in Malaga’s Benalmadena.
Date: Wednesday 30 November 8:00.PM
Location: Teatro Cervantes Malaga, Calle Ramos Marín, s/n, 29012
CLICK HERE for tickets or go to https://www.unientradas.es/janto/main.php?Nivel=Evento&idEvento=22-23CUDECA
Diana Navarro is a Spanish singer who rose to fame in 2005 with the single Sola from her first album No te olvides de mí.
She was nominated for a Latin Grammy as Best New Artist in 2005. Her songs usually mix genres like copla and flamenco with different rhythms like Arabic and classical music.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
