By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 17:50

Diana Navarro in a charity concert. Image: Cudeca Foundation

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Cudeca Hospice join Diana Navarro and guests in a fabulous charity event.



The Cudeca Foundation is a hospice offering palliative care in Malaga’s Benalmadena.

Date: Wednesday 30 November 8:00.PM

Location: Teatro Cervantes Malaga, Calle Ramos Marín, s/n, 29012

CLICK HERE for tickets or go to https://www.unientradas.es/janto/main.php?Nivel=Evento&idEvento=22-23CUDECA

Diana Navarro is a Spanish singer who rose to fame in 2005 with the single Sola from her first album No te olvides de mí.

She was nominated for a Latin Grammy as Best New Artist in 2005. Her songs usually mix genres like copla and flamenco with different rhythms like Arabic and classical music.

