Don’t miss out on the NFT Hype with Big Eyes Coin and Binance

By EWN • 20 September 2022 • 12:51

NFTs have become a big hype in recent years and now play a big role in the crypto market. As the crypto sector has significantly developed and grown its audience since first starting out, most crypto projects have an NFT marketplace as there is a large sector of crypto users that look for this when investing in a crypto project. The NFT market is worth billions of dollars, and with crypto becoming more accepted worldwide, this is only expected to grow further so you don’t want to miss out. Some of the best crypto projects that have a strong NFT marketplace include Big Eyes (BIG) and Binance (BNB).

Big Eyes (BIG)

Big Eyes is a new crypto project to enter the market and is currently in the presale stage. This means that it has not officially launched yet but users are able to purchase BIG tokens for low fees as the purpose of presale is to help raise funds and build a community. However, it can be risky to purchase tokens in presale as there is no certainty of the project doing well after launch.

However, the Big Eyes whitepaper and website showcases its plans after launch and how it aims to succeed. A big part of this includes the Big Eyes NFT marketplace, known as the Big Eyes Sushi Crew. Essentially, this is a club for NFT holders who will have access to NFT collections and pieces that will be revealed soon after launch.

BUY BIG EYES COIN NOW!

As Big Eyes is in presale, the information provided is limited, however, as Big Eyes is a meme coin and follows the theme of an animated cat, there seems to be suggestions that the Big Eyes NFT pieces will be art based, with the Big Eyes claiming the marketplace to be a place for ‘cute art lover’s’. However, with time, users can expect the marketplace to grow and develop.

You may be thinking, is it worth purchasing BIG tokens now despite the limited information? Well, the answer is yes. Whilst we don’t have the details, the Big Eyes ecosystem is set to be big and targeting all crypto audiences. A lot of detail and effort has gone into its platform and users can expect big things. However, it is always best to carry out thorough research before making any big purchases.

Binance (BNB)

Differing from Big Eyes, Binance is an already established crypto platform and is the biggest crypto exchange within the market. Its native token, BNB is in the top 5 cryptocurrencies and Binance has approximately 10 million active monthly users.

BUY BIG EYES COIN NOW!

With such a large platform, there is no shock that Binance has its own NFT marketplace. Open to all users, Binance targets different sectors of people so everyone can enjoy and interact.

Earlier this year, Binance had some major NFT deals and collaborations including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and The Weekend. Not only was this huge for Binance, but also for individuals around the world who have none too little knowledge regarding crypto and NFTs.

Ultimately, Big Eyes aims to have a successful platform similar to Binance.

Learn more about Big Eyes here:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored