20 September 2022

WATCH: Huge 1,000 square metre warehouse fire in Pushkinsky district of St. Petersburg, Russia. Image: @hocho_dodomu/Twitter

A HUGE fire has broken out at a warehouse in the Pushkinsky district of St Petersburg in Russia.

Videos circulating online show thick black smoke billowing from a fire at a warehouse in the village of Russia’s Shushary on Tuesday, September 20.

The press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations published photos and videos of the scene, which have been shared by multiple Twitter users.

Гарно горить склад у шушарах під пітером

Не зупиняйтеся!!! pic.twitter.com/4Q3VbliPAh — hochu dodomu v UA (@hochu_dodomu) September 20, 2022

According to local reports, the fire broke out at around 6.40 am at Pushkinskaya Street, 25.

“Initially, the flames covered an area of 500 square metres, but now they have spread to an area of 1000 “squares”. The fire was immediately upgraded to rank 3,” wrote Russian news outlet spbdnevnik.ru.

The outlet noted that originally 48 rescuers in 10 special vehicles were sent to extinguish the fire, but that has now been upgraded as the severity of the fire increased.

Now, 56 firefighters and 14 vehicles are tackling the blaze.

This isn’t the first huge warehouse fire to occur in Russia this month.

On Monday, September 12, a 2,500-square-metre warehouse fire was reported in Volokolamsk, Russia.

Video footage of the blaze in Volokolamsk, Russia was shared at the time, alongside the caption: “A warehouse with plastic crumbs is on fire in Volokolamsk near Moscow (Russia)”

“The area of the fire is two thousand square meters, – the press service of the regional head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.”

