By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 13:55

Free course to improve communication and enhance the talent of young people. Image: Ayuntamiento de l'Alfas del Pi

The House of Culture of l’Alfas del Pi will host the training program to ‘Become a Benchmark for Adolescents.’



Throughout the month of October, this training program will be carried out in five municipalities in the province of Alicante, which are l’Alfas del Pi, La Nucía, Villena, San Vicente del Raspeig and Denia.

The purpose is to improve relationships between adults and adolescents improve through emotional education.

It seeks to enhance the abilities of adolescents but also to teach adults to dialogue in an understanding way on how to keep calm in stressful situations when dealing with young people.

The training program ‘Become a Benchmark for Adolescents’ will take place on October 5, 13, 19 and 26, from 6:00.PM to 8:00.PM, at the Casa de Cultura de l’Alfas del Pi.

Registration is completely free and is done through the following link: https://forms.gle/Zn2D4CctzEdx5fnY7

All the people who attend the training program will receive a certificate in ‘Introduction to the development of talent and well-being in adolescence, issued by the MVP Institute and the Diputación de Alicante.

For all participating teachers, 10 hours of training will be certified by CEFIRE-Alicante.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.