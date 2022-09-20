French football star Paul Pogba and his mother placed under police protection in Italy

By Chris King • 20 September 2022 • 20:50

Image of footballer Paul Pogba. Credit: Wikipedia - By Антон Зайцев - soccer.ru, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=90614850

Paul Pogba, the Juventus and France football star, along with his mother, have been placed under police protection in Turin, Italy.

Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly under police protection in the Italian city of Turin today, Tuesday, September 20. According to the French publication Le Parisien, a member of his entourage confirmed the situation to them.

The former Manchester United player had previously allegedly been subjected to threats and blackmail attempts from an ‘organised gang’ which included childhood friends. Pogba reported this to the Italian police, and earlier this month the Paris prosecutor’s office opened a judicial probe into his allegations.

This resulted in his brother Mathias and four others recently being taken into custody, according to judicial sources of the news agencies Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

At the beginning of September, Mathias posted a bizarre video on social media in which he threatened to reveal ‘explosive revelations’ about the football star.

The criminal gang allegedly made threats against Pogba earlier this year in March, which the footballer is reported to have informed the Italian police about. It was claimed by Franceinfo radio that the gang were allegedly armed with MI6 assault rifles and demanded he paid them €13m (£11.3m) for ‘protection’.

According to judicial sources of Reuters, the 2018 World Cup winner is thought to have already handed over €100,000 (£85,000) to the extortionists. They are said to have also targeted Pogba while he was playing in Manchester before his move back to Juventus, as reported by football-italia.net.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.