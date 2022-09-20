Funegirola’s Employment Guidance Programme

By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 15:51

Councillor for Training and Job Creation, Carmen Diaz. Image: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola

The registration period to participate in the free employment guidance programme ‘Lanzadera Conecta Empleo‘ is still open.



The aim is to help unemployed people reactivate their job search with new guidance techniques and digital tools which have been adapted to the new labour market.

Registrations can be made before September 26, on the website www.lanzaderasconectaempleo.es or in person at the Department of Employment.

The Councillor for Training and Job Creation, Carmen Diaz, confirmed that: “In Fuengirola, we once again have a job launcher by the Junta de Andalucia. It is a free programme that is aimed at unemployed people in Fuengirola, aged between 18 and 60, regardless of their level of studies, professional sector or previous experience”.

Carmen explained: “The participants will develop a comprehensive job search plan as a team.”

“To do this, they will carry out emotional intelligence dynamics to focus on their professional objective; they will learn how to modernise their CV and they will rehearse job interviews to gain confidence and security in the selection processes.”

She added: “They will also execute employability maps and contact companies to achieve their employability.”

