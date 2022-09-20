Gipuzkoa province city of Irun chooses electric buses from Irizar e-mobility

By Chris King • 20 September 2022 • 6:13

Image of Irizar e-mobility bus. Credit: Irizar

Electric buses from Irizar e-mobility have been chosen by the city of Irun in Gipuzkoa province.

As announced on Monday, September 19, the City of Irun in Gipuzkoa province has awarded Irizar e-mobility the contract for manufacturing and supplying four zero-emissions buses along with the charging infrastructure. Three buses will be fast charging and one will be overnight charging.

These buses will be used on Irunbus line 2 (Ventas-Centro) and more than 400,000 travellers a year can be transported with them. It’s an innovative and sustainable means of transport that will doubtlessly improve the passenger experience. Delivery is expected for mid-2023.

In the words of Txema Otero, Irizar e-mobility Commercial Director for Spain and Portugal: “We’re extremely proud to be able to provide our turn-key electromobility solutions to the city of Irun and, in that way, contribute to their decarbonisation and sustainable mobility goals”.

“Our production plant is barely 30km from Irun and it’s where we develop and manufacture our vehicles, batteries, and charging infrastructure. The buses stand out because of their design, accessibility, and high degree of personalisation. In addition, they’re quiet and environmentally friendly, which will contribute to improving the quality of life for Irun residents”, he added.

On the other hand, the Mobility Delegate for the City of Irun, Borja Olazabal, pointed out: “It’s another step the city is taking towards more sustainable mobility. We’ve had the main L-1 line electric since 2019. And very shortly the L-2 will also be electric, making 90 per cent of our public transport move using cleaner methods that contribute to fighting the effects climate change produces on our local environment”.

The vehicles, which are 12-metre-long Irizar ie tram models, have 22 seats, 1 driver’s seat, 2 wheelchair/ pram areas, and can carry up to 75 passengers. They have 3 doors, 2 ramps, spaces reserved for wheelchairs and prams, as well as stop buttons in Braille, to ensure accessibility.

Each bus is equipped with the latest generation batteries using Irizar technology (430 kWh for overnight charge vehicles and 90 kWh for opportunity charge vehicles) and 206 kW traction motors. Irizar e-mobility will also provide a fast charging station that will be installed at the end of line 2 (fire fighter’s area) and an overnight charging system. The chargers are from the Jema Energy brand, which belongs to the Irizar Group company.

The buses have digital rearview mirrors with cameras that provide optimised visibility and improved ergonomics. This is an innovative and efficient solution for urban buses that replaces conventional rearview mirrors with high-definition cameras and interior screens.

