Head of Luhansk Regional Administration denounces Putin’s call for a referendum

By Chris King • 20 September 2022 • 19:17

Image of Luhansk People's Republic flag. Credit: Millenius/Shutterstock.com

Gaidai Serhiy, the Head of the Luhansk Regional Administration has denounced Vladimir Putin’s call for a referendum to be held in the occupied territory.

Gaidai Serhiy, the Head of the Luhansk Regional Administration today, Tuesday, September 20, denounced Vladimir Putin and Russia’s attempt to call referendum’s in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Posting on his Telegram channel, Serhiy claimed that Putin had become a desperate man. He wrote: “This is a confirmation of the stalemate in the state of the collaborators because Ukraine has proved to the whole world and even to the occupiers its ability to clean its own land from the rubbish”.

“From the point of view of international law and for further actions of Ukraine and its partners, all Russian pseudo-referendums are a common fiction that will not change the course of de-occupation”.

“The events of the past few weeks have given a clear picture that Russia is unable to bring order to its own proxy association “odkb”. The occupying state is unable to provide armed support to the Armenian leader in the confrontation with Azerbaijan and does not interfere in the border clashes of two members of the bloc – Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan”.

“We recall that the preparation and organisation of the occupation ‘referendums’ is a criminal offence for which all those involved will be held accountable”.



