How to train to become a Pro Football Player

By EWN • 20 September 2022 • 18:34

Photo credit Tembela Bohle by Pexels

Professional football players are among the fittest athletes in the world. They spend up to five hours a day and six days a week training. It’s a highly demanding job that requires extreme amounts of concentration and stamina.

To become a pro, you need to train harder than your competition and work on your skills. You need to have the determination and drive to succeed at all costs. The life of a professional football player isn’t easy, but it’s worth it if you have the passion and dedication. If you aspire to reach a pro level, keep reading for some helpful tips on how to close the gap between dreams and reality.

Good nutrition is key

The wrong diet can lead to health complications and slow down your progress. Some of the essential nutrients for football players are carbohydrates, protein, fat, vitamins, minerals, and water. You should consume around 2,000 calories per day depending on your weight and physical activity levels.

You need to get about 10% of your total calories from protein. This percentage can increase if you exercise a lot. Carbohydrates are required for energy and glycogen storage, and fats are important for healthy cells and hormone production. Vitamins and minerals help in growth, blood flow, and energy production.

These are all essential for your growth as a football player. Water is also vital for muscle and energy production. It keeps you hydrated, healthy, and focused. You should supplement your diet with healthy snacks and drinks. Stay away from junk foods and high sugar content beverages.

Strength Train your legs and core

Your core and legs are the foundation of your body. If they are stronger, you can jump higher and kick harder with your feet. If these areas are weaker, your game will suffer as a result. You can prevent this by focusing on your core and leg muscles. Do leg exercises such as squats, lunges, and leg presses regularly.

Do core exercises such as crunches, planks, and sit-ups. You will notice a huge improvement in your game if you get better strength and leg control. The core is responsible for many aspects of sports performance, including balance, agility, speed, and strength. A strong core can help prevent many injuries, especially lower back injuries.

Defending techniques and tactics

Football is a game of both offensive and defensive tactics. You can’t just be good at scoring goals. You also need to be able to stop your opponents from scoring as well. It can be achieved through defensive techniques such as side block tackles, sliding tackles, and body control.

Avoid doing a sliding tackle unless you need to. It’s because it takes you off your feet and should only be done when a teammate is close enough to receive the ball. When approaching an opponent, take a defensive stance by bending your knees and keeping your legs lined up with your shoulders.

Rest on your toes so that you have the momentum for any move your opponent makes. Side block tackles are pretty effective for getting the ball and are done by running next to the opposing player. Once your shoulder is next to your opponent, swing your outer foot towards the player like a hook and steal the ball.

Learn how to dribble and improve your footwork

You should be able to dribble with both your left and right foot to become a successful football player. If you can’t do this, your coach will most likely kick you off the field. You can improve your dribbling skills by practicing with a football regularly.

If you are right-footed, you should train with your left foot more often to be better at both. Parks are excellent places to practice.

Get traffic cones or something similar and place at least 5 of them in a vertical line with enough space between for you and the ball to pass. It’s an effective way of practicing dribbling and avoiding your opponent by moving in a zig-zag motion. Improve your skills by making the gaps between the traffic cones tighter and focusing on speed.

Continuous practice with good equipment

If you want to become a professional football player, you need to practice with a ball as often as possible. It’s also essential that you find the right training partner. The ball that you use to train must be of the same quality as the ones used in matches.

It’s because the quality of the ball determines how far and well you can kick it. Practice shooting and passing using a wall. You can also use a net to train your kicking accuracy. Alternatively, you can use a small football field to do one-on-one drills against a buddy or training bot.

Conclusion

Football is often confused with the American sport known as college football or the NFL. It’s a good idea to immerse yourself in all kinds of sports if you are seriously considering it a career. Having matches with friends, watching televised sports, and taking a bet on the NFL or some of your favorite teams are all good ways to get in the right mindset. Football is a way of life and should be your motivation for getting up in the morning.

Becoming a pro football player takes dedication, years of practice, drills, team plays, and games to get there. You need to train for several hours a day if you want to get there. It’s not something that just happens overnight, but with the right mindset and dedication, you can surely make it happen.