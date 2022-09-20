By Matthew Roscoe • 20 September 2022 • 11:53

Kherson regional public council calls for immediate referendum on Russia's accession. Image: RESTOCK images/Shutterstock.com

THE public council of the Kherson Region has asked the head of the region, Volodymyr Saldo, to urgently hold an immediate referendum on Russia’s accession.

The Russian-controlled Kherson council believes that holding an immediate referendum in order to join the Russian Federation would secure the territory of the Kherson Region and “restore historical justice”, as reported by the Russian state media outlet RIA on Tuesday, September 20.

The chairman of the Kherson regional public council, Volodymyr Ovcharenko, said that the referendum should be held as soon as possible.

The news comes after the public chambers of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) proposed to hold an immediate referendum on joining the Russian Federation.

On Monday, September 19, the LPR and DPR appealed to the heads of the republics, Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, to hold immediate referendums to recognise the breakaway Ukrainian states as part of the Russian Federation.

The Public Chamber of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) said yesterday: “The Public Chamber of the Luhansk People’s Republic puts forward an initiative to immediately hold a referendum on recognising the Luhansk People’s Republic as a subject of the Russian Federation.”

“Becoming a part of the Russian Federation will secure the territory of the LNR and open new opportunities for its recovery,” the LNR OP’s said to Pasechnik.

Also on Monday, September 19, the President of Ukraine signed a decree to create 15 military administrations in the Kherson region.

Prior to that, on Thursday, September 15, the deputy head of the Kherson regional administration, Kyrylo Stremousov, said that Ukraine’s Armed Forces will not be able to enter Russian-controlled Kinburn Spit – a spit in Ochakiv Raion of Mykolaiv Oblast at the Black Sea in Ukraine.

Stremousov warned Ukraine at the time: “The entire perimeter of the Kinburn Spit is watched and controlled and there is no chance of Ukrainian Armed Forces breaking through.” Stremousov also denied reports that Ukrainian troops had entered Kherson Region.

“There was an attempt to land exclusively on the Kinburn Spit, but everything was repulsed, the Nazis have no chance to enter Kherson Region,” he said.

