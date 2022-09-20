King Charles faces greatest test as Meghan Markle requests one to one

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 September 2022 • 7:41

King Charles IIIImage: Shutterstock/Frederic Legrand- COMEO

King Charles faces his greatest test moments after the funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II as he looks to heal the rifts within the family.

According to the Daily Mail on Tuesday, September 20, Meghan Markle has requested a private one-to-one with the King in an effort to try and heal some rifts before the couple return to California.

An entertainment correspondent told the newspaper that he had heard from a “very good source” that Markle had sent a letter to the King requesting a private meeting.

Describing it as: “A very brave move from Meghan,” the source claimed that the letter referred to wanting an opportunity to put things right. The letter is believed to say:: ‘It would be an opportunity to clear the air, pull the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they’ve been doing over the last two years.’

It isn’t clear from the contents divulged whether Markle’s intention is to seek normalised relationships with the family or purely to put her side of the story. What is clear is that Prince Harry was visibly heartbroken at being side-lined during the funeral proceedings.

He is said to be considering cancelling the release of his tell-all book following the death of his grandmother and the funeral.

In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle claimed that the Queen was the only one in the family that had ever been kind to them saying: “’She’s always been warm and inviting and really welcoming,”

The Queen did release a touching statement expressing her sympathy for the young Royal couple’s ordeal following the Winfrey interview saying: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

With the funeral over, it’s back to business. On day one King Charles will face his greatest test although there has been no confirmation from the King or his team of any meeting request or any acceptance of a one-to-one with Markle.

