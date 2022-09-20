Live speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin postponed ‘to a later date’

By Chris King • 20 September 2022 • 22:10

Image of Razman Kadyrov. Credit: [email protected]_95

The live speech that was supposed to be made by Vladimir Putin was postponed and will take place ‘at a later date’ a Kremlin official announced.

The live speech that Russian President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to make this evening, Tuesday, September 20, has been postponed. No official reason was given for this action but Sergei Markov, a former close advisor of Putin’s claimed on his Telegram channel that it would happen tomorrow, Wednesday, September 21.

Margarita Simonyan, the editor of Russian state media news outlet RT appeared to confirm this on her Telegram channel when she simply posted: “go to sleep”.

There had been very little indication as to the expected topics to be included in Putin’s speech, although a lot of speculation arose online in the hours leading up to the expected time of his appearance. It was widely believed that the Russian leader would make some sort of announcement regarding possible amendments to the country’s Criminal Law.

Officials from the State Duma were allegedly discussing the implications of mobilising the country or of implementing martial law, two things that are associated with a wartime situation. If a change was made to the legal framework of Russia then the aforementioned actions could be enforced if Putin and the Kremlin were to declare an all-out-war.

Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov posted an ominous message on his telegram channel this evening. Accompanied by an image of himself and Magomed Daudov looking at what was presumably a battle plan laid out on a large sheet, he wrote: “That’s it. We’re moving on to a new tactic of special operations against the Ukranazis”.

“We are not going to mess with them anymore. Discussed all the details together with Magomed Daudov @MDaudov_95, head of the Operational Staff of the Chechen Republic for the special operation. The enemy will soon face the heaviest consequences for themselves with the new plan of retaliation”, he continued.

“All our previous actions will now seem like childish pranks to them. Bandera people, you have a short time left to rest, it will be very, very bad next. Take these words as you want, take them as you like, but remember them as you have learned the slogan ‘AKHMAT is POWER'”, Ramzan warned.

He concluded: “Only those who treat this message as an unkind sign to themselves and make balanced conclusions for salvation will be lucky. Get ready and keep your eyes open”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.