By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 19:17
MalagaCrea Rock Youth Music Festival. Image: Benoit Daoust/Shutterstock.com
The performances will begin at 7:30.PM in the Municipal Eduardo Ocon Auditorium on Paseo del Parque with free admission until full capacity is reached.
The jury has selected a total of 17 bands and artists who will perform in the final phase from among the 21 groups and 7 individual artists who auditioned.
The majority of the groups are from Malaga city and its surrounding areas.
The programme for MalagaCrea Rock Youth Music Festival:
Wednesday, September 21
– Mixed Smurf
– Gravity Panic
– Quirlyoddgirl
– Lavender
– Alba Lamerced
Thursday, September 22
– Mar Louise
– Sergio’s Room
– Pier 6
– Desmenelao
– Guest band: Ester Vallejo (from Zaragoza)
Friday, September 23
– Sacro Requiem
– Moon Orchard
– Martín & Cía
– Sergio Gomez
– Guest group: Ritmo Lee Quao & Friends (from Logrono)
Saturday, September 24
– Vema
– Nadie Canta
– Javier Lekker
– Gravity Groove
– Guest band: Se ha perdido un nino (from Murcia)
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
