By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 19:17

MalagaCrea Rock Youth Music Festival. Image: Benoit Daoust/Shutterstock.com

The final will take place from tomorrow Wednesday, September 21, until Saturday, September 24



The performances will begin at 7:30.PM in the Municipal Eduardo Ocon Auditorium on Paseo del Parque with free admission until full capacity is reached.

The jury has selected a total of 17 bands and artists who will perform in the final phase from among the 21 groups and 7 individual artists who auditioned.

The majority of the groups are from Malaga city and its surrounding areas.

The programme for MalagaCrea Rock Youth Music Festival:

Wednesday, September 21

– Mixed Smurf

– Gravity Panic

– Quirlyoddgirl

– Lavender

– Alba Lamerced

Thursday, September 22

– Mar Louise

– Sergio’s Room

– Pier 6

– Desmenelao

– Guest band: Ester Vallejo (from Zaragoza)

Friday, September 23

– Sacro Requiem

– Moon Orchard

– Martín & Cía

– Sergio Gomez

– Guest group: Ritmo Lee Quao & Friends (from Logrono)

Saturday, September 24

– Vema

– Nadie Canta

– Javier Lekker

– Gravity Groove

– Guest band: Se ha perdido un nino (from Murcia)

