Malaga’s Comedy Group donates to charity

By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 18:55

Delivery of Charity Cheques. Image: Malaga Town Hall

Malaga’s Comedy group “Comediantes Malaguenos” hand over cheques to various charities.



The following charities benefitted: Centro de Acogida San Juan de Dios, Residencia Hermanitas de los Pobres and the Asociacion Autismo Malaga.

The Councillor for Culture, Noelia Losada, accompanied by the director of the theatre company ‘Comediantes Malaguenos’, Cristina Navarro, and handed over the three cheques.

The proceeds came from the ‘Solidarity Classics in the Castle’ performances which were staged in the Gibralfaro Castle last August.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.