Marbella honours World Alzheimer’s Day

By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 19:36
World Alzheimer's Day. Image: kenary820/Shutterstock.com
On Wednesday, September 21, the two cities will illuminate in green to raise awareness of the impact of the disease on sufferers and their families.
The Councillor for Social Rights, Isabel Cintado, specified that the Marbella Arch and the Fuente de Los Barcos will be illuminated in green. In the San Pedro area, it will be the Tenencia and some fountains that are lit up.
Isabell confirmed that the Town Hall actively collaborates with the Association of Relatives and Alzheimer’s Patients (AFA Marbella).
She said: “We have awarded a grant of €47,400 for its treatment and advice activities for people affected, as well as their families. This has benefitted more than 250 people directly and some 750 indirectly.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.