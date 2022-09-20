Marbella honours World Alzheimer’s Day

By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 19:36

World Alzheimer's Day. Image: kenary820/Shutterstock.com

In honour of World Alzheimer’s Day, Marbella and San Pedro Alcantara will be illuminated in green.



On Wednesday, September 21, the two cities will illuminate in green to raise awareness of the impact of the disease on sufferers and their families.

The Councillor for Social Rights, Isabel Cintado, specified that the Marbella Arch and the Fuente de Los Barcos will be illuminated in green. In the San Pedro area, it will be the Tenencia and some fountains that are lit up.

Isabell confirmed that the Town Hall actively collaborates with the Association of Relatives and Alzheimer’s Patients (AFA Marbella).

She said: “We have awarded a grant of €47,400 for its treatment and advice activities for people affected, as well as their families. This has benefitted more than 250 people directly and some 750 indirectly.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.