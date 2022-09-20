By Joshua Manning • 20 September 2022 • 18:40

NATO Secretary General claims Russia's "sham referendums have no legitimacy" Credit: Twitter @jensstoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed NATO’s opinion on Russia’s referendum on disputed territories in Ukraine, as reported on Tuesday, September 20.

NATO Secretary General expressed his opinion on Russia’s “sham referendums” on Twitter stating:

“Sham referendums have no legitimacy & do not change the nature of #Russia’s war of aggression against #Ukraine. This is a further escalation in Putin’s war. The international community must condemn this blatant violation of international law & step up support for Ukraine.”

Stoltenberg was reacting to news that Ukraine’s Kherson region as well as Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) calls for a referendum on joining the Russian Federation.

Kherson and the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics set referendum dates for September 23 to 27.

Following the news that the Kherson region as well as the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics had called referendums, the Russian stock exchange suffered a huge crash.

Also on Tuesday, September 20, Russia’s State Duma deputies proposed introducing the concepts of “mobilisation” and “martial law” into Russian Federation law and Russia’s State Duma passed a bill.

The upper house could now approve it by Wednesday, September 21, after which Putin would then sign it.

