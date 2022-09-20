By Matthew Roscoe • 20 September 2022 • 11:35

No public executions for prisoners of war says head of the Donetsk People's Republic. Image: Denis Kornilov/Shutterstock.com

THE head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, who recently faced reports that he had resigned as DPR leader and fled the region, said that there would be no public executions for ‘foreign mercenaries sentenced to death’.

Speaking on the Solovyov Live TV channel on Tuesday, September 20, the Donetsk People’s Republic head said “there would be no public executions of foreign mercenaries.”

“Executions and the absence of any information on requests from relatives, this is all stipulated by the legislation of the Donetsk People’s Republic concerning capital punishment,” said the head of the republic.

His announcement followed reports the DPR Supreme Court had allowed the father of the Moroccan mercenary Saadoun Brahim to act as his defence counsel at the trial.

Pushilin also stated that five other mercenaries from Croatia, Sweden and the UK might face the death penalty, as reported by the Russian media outlet Gazeta.

On Wednesday, June 29, Morrocan-born Brahim Saadoun, who has been sentenced to death alongside two British soldiers, was diagnosed as ‘psychotic’, according to Russian media outlets at the time.

Twenty-one-year-old Brahim Saadoun, who is believed to have received Ukrainian citizenship in 2020 while studying in Kyiv, underwent a psychiatric examination that revealed he was ‘psychotic’.

“An examination revealed psychopathy in him, but the diagnosis made by experts to Saadoun does not apply to diseases. This is a feature of his character,” a report in Russia’s state-owned media outlet TASS revealed at the time.

On June 9, a Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) court sentenced Brahim Saadoun, as well as British citizens Sean Pinner and Aiden Aslin, to death for fighting alongside Ukraine.

Brits, 28-year-old Aiden Aslin and 48-year-old Shaun Pinner, were arrested in April alongside Saadoun.

