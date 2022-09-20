UPDATE- Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives in Windsor in preparation for private cermony Close
By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 15:23

Patron Saint of Mojacar. Image: Mojacar Town Hall

Mojacar is ramping up preparations in readiness for the day of celebrations of the Virgin of the Rosary.

On October 7, Mojacar invites you to honour their patron saint.

Amongst the different activities (to be released shortly) is the most outstanding traditional corrida de cintas de casadas on horseback where the band march with them from the public fountain.

 

