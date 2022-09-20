By Joshua Manning • 20 September 2022 • 19:40

President Zelenskyy holds meeting with Goldman Sachs on supporting Ukraine economy Credit: Telegram @V_Zelenskiy_official

President Zelenskyy of Ukraine has held a meeting with US company Goldman Sachs to support the nation’s economy as reported on Tuesday, September 20.

President Zelenskyy of Ukraine issued a statement on his meeting with Goldman Sachs stating:

“A meaningful meeting in the format of a video conference with the leadership of one of the largest investment companies in the US and the world, Goldman Sachs.”

“I’ve emphasized that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion by Russia, Ukrainians have demonstrated unity in society and resilience on the battlefield.”

“Our state institutions have also withstood. That is why global business should demonstrate resilience in supporting the Ukrainian economy. It is very important for us.

The news comes after Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy issued an official statement on the liberation of Russian-occupied Kharkiv region, as reported on Tuesday, September 20.

President Zelenkyy spoke on the liberation of Russian-occupied Kharkiv region in Ukraine stating:

“Now the liberated districts of Kharkiv region can finally live – food, medicines are coming, energy supply is being restored, pensions are being brought, transport and railways are being restored.”

“The time will come – we will rebuild everything that the occupiers destroyed. And the day will come when I will be able to say this about every city that is still under occupation. ”

“And about Kherson, and about Berdiansk, and about Donetsk, and about Luhansk, and about Mariupol. Of course, and about Crimea. Ukraine will return. Ukraine will win!”

