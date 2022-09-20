Tips to prevent heart disease from cardiology specialists of Quironsalud Torrevieja

By Euro Weekly News Media • 20 September 2022 • 9:02

The specialists of the Hospital Quironsalud Torrevieja recommend a periodic monitoring of blood pressure and glycaemic index, since these are two of the main risk factors for cardiovascular health. “A hyperglycaemia maintained over time can cause damage to our blood vessels until reaching the major arteries and generate cardiovascular diseases. On the other hand, a high blood pressure progressively and linearly increases the risk of death from a heart attack or stroke as blood pressure figures increase”, explain the cardiology specialists of Quironsalud Torrevieja.

At the origin of most cardiovascular diseases is arteriosclerosis, an ailment caused mainly by the obstruction of the arteries due to the deposit of cholesterol. Other risk factors are hypertension, diabetes, smoking, obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and genetic inheritance.

Special attention to women

Cardiovascular disease is one of the main causes of death in women, especially from the age of 50, and its origin is found in the drop in oestrogen that occurs in menopause. “Oestrogens are the protective hormones against cardiovascular diseases and their fall in menopause produces an increase in weight and cholesterol, together with the appearance of hypertension and diabetes. Another of the negative aspects are the symptoms of heart attacks in women, since it can occur in a greater proportion atypically, such as a less intense pain, located at the epigastric level or that does not usually radiate to the left arm, and that can be accompanied by a lack of breath, which causes, on numerous occasions, a delay in the diagnosis, which worsens the prognosis”, point out the specialists of Quirónsalud Torrevieja.

Recommendations to take care of the heart and prevent diseases

Eat in a healthy and balanced way. There are studies that show that the Mediterranean diet reduces the incidence of cardiovascular complications by up to 30%.

Reduce the consumption of salt and animal fats and opt for fish, fruits, vegetables and legumes.

Do moderate exercise on a regular and controlled basis. Some people practice a physical activity that is too intense and not suitable for their age profile and physical condition. Therefore, before starting it, it would be advisable to receive medical advice, especially from the age of 35.

Maintaining the ideal weight is important to prevent high blood pressure and diabetes.

Undergo periodic check-ups, especially from the age of 50, to control the appearance of cardiovascular risk factors.

Promote healthy lifestyle habits from childhood.

