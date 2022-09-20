By Euro Weekly News Media • 20 September 2022 • 9:02
Tips to prevent heart disease from cardiology specialists of Quironsalud Torrevieja - Image kung_tom/shutterstock.com
At the origin of most cardiovascular diseases is arteriosclerosis, an ailment caused mainly by the obstruction of the arteries due to the deposit of cholesterol. Other risk factors are hypertension, diabetes, smoking, obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and genetic inheritance.
Special attention to women
Cardiovascular disease is one of the main causes of death in women, especially from the age of 50, and its origin is found in the drop in oestrogen that occurs in menopause. “Oestrogens are the protective hormones against cardiovascular diseases and their fall in menopause produces an increase in weight and cholesterol, together with the appearance of hypertension and diabetes. Another of the negative aspects are the symptoms of heart attacks in women, since it can occur in a greater proportion atypically, such as a less intense pain, located at the epigastric level or that does not usually radiate to the left arm, and that can be accompanied by a lack of breath, which causes, on numerous occasions, a delay in the diagnosis, which worsens the prognosis”, point out the specialists of Quirónsalud Torrevieja.
Recommendations to take care of the heart and prevent diseases
Quironsalud, a benchmark in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases
The Integral Cardiology Unit of Quironsalud Torrevieja offers a quality complete care service for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular pathologies.
For this, it has a multidisciplinary team of professionals of recognised prestige and the latest medical advances.
About Quironsalud Torrevieja
