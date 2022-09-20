By Joshua Manning • 20 September 2022 • 14:08

Putin appoints new Russian Foreign Ambassadors from 24 countries at Grand Kremlin Palace Credit:Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented credentials to 24 newly arrived Foreign Ambassadors at Alexander Hall in the Grand Kremlin Palace, as reported on Tuesday, September 20.

The new Russian Foreign Ambassadors as appointed by Putin were: Daniel Ruben Castillos Gomez (Eastern Republic of Uruguay), Smail Benamara (People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria), Nazih Ali Bahaeldin Elnaggari (Arab Republic of Egypt), Ulziyihan Enkhtuvshin (Mongolia).

Maria Madalena Lobo Carvalho Fisher (Portuguese Republic), Emhamed Almagravi (State of Libya), Haruna Samake (Republic of Mali), Sarah Marie Walsh (New Zealand), Vagharshak Varnazovich Harutyunyan (Republic of Armenia).

Hector Isidro Arenas Neira (Republic of Colombia), Fredrik Ibrahim Kibuta (United Republic of Tanzania), Igor Garlit Baylen (Republic of the Philippines), Liliane Darius (Republic of Moldova), Momcilo Babić (Republic of Serbia), Jean-Baptiste Thiatti Tin (Republic of Senegal).

Cypress Jorgallis (Republic of Cyprus), Ivan Wangu Ngimbi (Democratic Republic of Congo), Moses Kavaaluuko Kizige (Republic of Uganda) Mohammed Elgazali Eltijani Sirraj (Republic of Sudan).

Mansour Ayyad Al-Oteibi (State of Kuwait), Milan Raj Tuladhar (Nepal), Dmitry Krutoy (Republic of Belarus), Jang Ho Jin (Republic of Korea), Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez (Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela).

In his official address at the presentation of credentials Russian President Vladimir Putin stated:

“Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon!”

“I cordially welcome you in the Kremlin at the credentials presentation ceremony. I congratulate you on the official start of diplomatic service.”

“You have been entrusted with an important and responsible mission – to help develop multifaceted relations between the states you represent and Russia.”

“We assume that you will be focused on expanding political dialogue, trade and economic ties, deepening cultural and humanitarian exchanges, and people-to-people contacts.”

“And we are genuinely interested in seeing the work of your embassies in these key areas be successful. Your possible initiatives and proposals aimed at strengthening mutual understanding between our peoples will of course be supported by the Russian authorities, as well as public and business circles of our country.”

The news comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again affirmed Russia’s view on “One China” condemning the US provocations on Taiwan in a meeting with President Xi Jinping of The People’s Republic of China, on Thursday, September 15.

