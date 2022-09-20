By Joshua Manning • 20 September 2022 • 12:14
Road rage: Two drivers arrested for blocking each other on Madrid motorway Credit: Guardia Civil
The incident between the two drivers took place on Madrid’s A-4 motorway at kilometre point 27.000 (Autovía del Sur), a section belonging to the municipality and judicial district of Valdemoro (Madrid),.
The driver of a minibus prevented the overtaking of a car, interposing himself in the path it was taking, placing himself in the left-hand lane, as well as in the middle and right-hand lanes.
Once the overtaking was completed, the car began to make abrupt braking manoeuvres and to cut in and out of the path of the minibus on several occasions.
Finally, the minibus ended up colliding with the car at the roundabout that leads to the M-404 road.
The two drivers have been investigated by agents from the Traffic Sector of the Civil Guard in Madrid, for the offences of reckless driving, and the Court of Instruction number 6 in Valdemoro is in charge of the investigation.
Regulations:
Article 380.1 of the Penal Code states that: “Anyone who drives a motor vehicle or moped and manifests recklessness and specifically endangers the life or integrity of persons shall be punished with prison sentences of six months to two years and deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and mopeds for a period of more than one and up to six years”.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
