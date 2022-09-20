Russia state TV calls for destruction of civilian infrastructure as Ukraine captures Luhansk village

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 September 2022 • 9:16

Ukranian soldiers liberating Luhansk - Image [email protected]

Russia state TV calls for the “destruction of civilian infrastructure” saying it is the road to victory in Ukrain.

The statement on Russian channel Rossiya 1 as reported by German news site RND on Tuesday, September 20 comes as Ukraine makes further inroads into Russian-occupied territory.

The editor-in-chief, hosts and guests on Rossiya 1 have said for some time that Ukrainian families will accept Russian dominance when they sit in the dark and cold, cut off from all supplies.

They have gone further to say that the civilian infrastructure had to be destroyed “in the not yet liberated part of Ukraine.”

Such statements add credibility to Ukrainian claims of genocide in the country, with more and more evidence being collected as they recapture territory.

The latest is the Lysychansk in Luhansk, an area whose liberation Putin had claimed was one of his key war aims.

Although a small victory it is very much a symbolic one and in keeping with President Zelenskyy’s assertion that his forces will recapture occupied territory slowly and methodically.

Luhansk’s Governor, Serhiy Haidai, said Ukrainian forces were in control of Bilohorivka adding: “It’s a suburb of Lysychansk. Soon we will drive these scumbags out of there with a broom,” he said. “Step by step, centimetre by centimetre, we will liberate our entire land from the invaders.”

Ukraine had retreated from the area back in July, following a long battle. The suburb is one of more than 300 settlements that have been liberated since the counter-offensive began, in an area half the size of Wales and bordering Russia.

The liberation of villages in Luhansk will be a blow for Putin who claimed the area was the reason for his sending in troops on their “special mission”, prompting Russia state TV calls for the destruction of the country’s civil infrastructure.

