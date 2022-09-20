By Joshua Manning • 20 September 2022 • 12:37

Russia urges public to provide warm clothes for soldiers in Donbas as winter approaches Credit: Tereshchenko Dmitry/Shutterstock.com

According to Russian telegram channels, Russia is urging the public to provide soldiers in Donbas with warm clothes as winter begins to close in, as reported on Tuesday, September 20.

The news of Russia’s soldiers in Donbas lacking warm clothes as winter approaches was reposted by the Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin on his official telegram channel after originally being posted by telegram channel @superdolgov.

“I regularly communicate with the guys on the front line, especially those who are fighting for our Donbas today.”

“This year’s unusually cold autumn has brought up the issue of providing soldiers with warm clothes and everything related to heating in wartime conditions.”

“I know that many agencies and organizations, volunteer centres and individuals who care about the military component are now actively helping the frontline.”

“But we must not forget about the everyday lives of those who are bringing our victory closer today. Children need warm clothes today, not in mid-October, when we traditionally start the heating season.”

“The weather this year is harsh, the nights in Donbas are very cold. I think this matter should be raised to a high level and the issue should be solved centrally, with involvement of everything that is required. ”

“Russian regions, which have taken patronage of towns in Donbas, can also play a role here. This is a crucial issue which must be resolved without delay.”

“I urge members of the public: let’s work together to pay attention to it.”

The news follows reports that the Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik defended the Russian “special operation” as reported on Monday, September 19.

