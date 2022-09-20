By Matthew Roscoe • 20 September 2022 • 10:09

Another 10 Russian artillery systems destroyed by Ukraine in latest combat losses. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Tuesday, September 20, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian artillery systems.

Another 10 Russian artillery systems were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Monday, September 19, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 160 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 54,810, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

Four Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed as well as four more Russian tanks.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of five Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 925.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 20.09 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 20.09 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/OluW7WXYPm pic.twitter.com/z1v85QnnHT — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) September 20, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Monday, September 19 in the Bakhmut and Donetsk directions.

A detailed breakdown of the war also shows that the loss of the 10 Russian forces’ artillery systems now means Ukraine has destroyed 1323, while the destruction of four more Russian APCs now means that Putin’s army has now lost 4724 in total.

The destruction of four more tanks means that Russia has now lost 2216 in Ukraine since the start of the war and the destruction of six more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks brings the total to 3587.

One Russian aircraft was destroyed taking the number lost by Putin’s forces to 252, while the destruction of six Russian MLRS means that Russia has lost 217 in total since the country invaded Ukraine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.