By Chris King • 20 September 2022 • 1:51

Purported image of shell exploding 300m from a nuclear power plant in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. Credit: [email protected]_ua

Russian forces have been accused of firing shells that exploded just 300m away from Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear power plant, located in the Mykolaiv region.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian forces shelled the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine during the early hours on Monday, September 19. He reported large blasts occurring just 300 metres away from the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant.

The president claimed that there was a subsequent power outage and windows were blown out in buildings in the immediate vicinity. He added that he was thankful that luckily, there was no apparent damage to the facility’s reactors at what is Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility. An unverified video posted online shows a large explosion taking place.

A statement on Telegram from Energoatam, Ukraine’s state nuclear company, read: “Today, September 19, 2022, at 00:20 am, the Russian army carried out a missile attack on the industrial site of the South Ukraine nuclear power plant”.

“A powerful explosion occurred just 300m from the SUNPP reactors. The shock wave damaged the NPP buildings, and over 100 windows were broken. One of the hydropower units of the Oleksandrivska HPP, which is part of the South Ukrainian power complex, has shut down. Three high-voltage power lines were down as well”, it continued.

The statement concluded: “Currently, all three SUNPP power units are operating in a normal mode. Fortunately, no one among the power plant staff was hurt. Acts of nuclear terrorism committed by the Russian military threaten the whole world. They should be stopped immediately to prevent a new disaster!”.

Last night russian terrorists attempted to strike the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant in the Mykolaiv region. A missile fell 300 meters from the plant.

kremlin’s nuclear terrorism continues.

russia is the threat to the whole world. pic.twitter.com/aWhz8yNXWp — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 19, 2022

The nuclear plant is just 200km from the border with Moldova and provoked a strong reaction on Twitter from Nicu Popescu, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“I condemn in strongest possible terms the strike on #Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in the southern Mykolaiv region of #Ukraine, only 200km from the Moldovan border. Continued attacks on nuclear facilities by the Russian forces are endangering everyone across the region”.

I condemn in strongest possible terms the strike on #Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in the southern Mykolaiv region of #Ukraine, only 200km from the Moldovan border. Continued attacks on nuclear facilities by the Russian forces are endangering everyone across the region. — Nicu Popescu (@nicupopescu) September 19, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.