By Matthew Roscoe • 20 September 2022 • 18:11

Syria reportedly supports Russia's 'efforts for peace in Donbas'. Image: Vladimir Zotov/Shuttestock.com

RUSSIAN state-owned media outlet TASS reported on Tuesday, September 20, that Syria issued its support of Russia’s ‘efforts for peace in Donbas’.

The Foreign Minister of Syria, Faisal Mikdad, has reportedly said that the Arab republic supports Russia’s efforts to establish peace in Donbas.

According to Mikdad, Damascus’ position on all international issues is identical to that of Moscow.

“We strongly support Russian efforts in Donbas,” the minister said.

The news outlet reported that “Syria strongly condemns the use of forces by the Ukrainian authorities for military action against the Zaporizhzhya NPP.”

The news comes after Syria officially recognised the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway states Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, which are currently set to hold referendums as they looked to official join the Russian Federation.

Syria recognised the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway states of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in an official government statement on Wednesday, June 29.

“Embodying a common will and desire to establish relations in all spheres, the Syrian Arab Republic has decided to recognise the independence and sovereignty of both the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Donetsk People’s Republic,” read the official statement at the time.

Following that, Syria severed diplomatic ties with Ukraine in support of Russia on Wednesday, July 20.

A foreign ministry official said at the time: “The Syrian Arab Republic has decided to break diplomatic relations with Ukraine in conformity with the principle of reciprocity and in response to the decision of the Ukrainian government.”

