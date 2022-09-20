Tickets for Spain’s new high-speed train operator Iryo available with 50 per cent discount

By Chris King • 20 September 2022 • 4:32

Image of an Iryo high-speed train. Credit: [email protected]_eu

Spain’s new high-speed train operator Iryo has placed tickets on sale with a 50 per cent discount as a promotional offer.

Tickets for Spain’s new private alternative to Renfe’s AVE went on sale last Sunday, September 18. Iryo is the new high-speed railway operator, funded by the shareholders of Air Nostrum and Trenitalia. The train company will start its commercial operations on November 25.

To celebrate the launch of their routes, tickets were put on sale with a special ‘welcome promotion’. Travelers can save 50 per cent on the cost of their first trips with Iryo by purchasing tickets through the web portal www.iryo.eu. In order to receive the discount, users must first register on the website and enter the promo code iryo50 .

Llega la velocidad que por fin se adapta a ti. Billetes siempre flexibles.

Invitamos al 50% a ti o a quien tú quieras. Regístrate en https://t.co/ejU3lsRe4i y compra con el código iryo50.

iryo, la velocidad tranquila 🚄#iryo #Somosiryo #LaVelocidadTranquila pic.twitter.com/eGy4AjKK72 — iryo.eu (@iryo_eu) September 18, 2022

“Our vocation is to offer the best high-speed travel experience in Spain, betting on a real model of customization and flexibility that adapts to the needs of each type of traveller”, explained Simone Gorini, the Iryo CEO.

“In addition, we want to be the engine of modal change so that the train is the axis of sustainable mobility in Spain, the same thing that has happened in Italy since the railway sector was opened up to competition”, added Gorini.

El 18 de septiembre ya podrás comprar tus primeros billetes con iryo. Llega ,ahora sí, la velocidad que por fin se adapta a ti. Mantente atento a nuestras redes sociales y corre la voz con tus amigos y familiares. El 18 arrancamos 🚄 #iryo #Somosiryo #LaVelocidadTranquila pic.twitter.com/9yYbkfOsVJ — iryo.eu (@iryo_eu) September 15, 2022

Iryo will operate routes between Madrid, Barcelona, ​​and Zaragoza, from November 25. A few weeks later, on December 16, the Italian-Valencian company will begin operating between Madrid, Valencia, and Cuenca.

In the first quarter of 2023, the connection to the south of Spain will connect the cities of Seville, Malaga, and Cordoba. Alicante and Albacete will be the last cities to join the Iryo network in June 2023.

Although tickets went on sale this Sunday to the public, they have been available since September 15 through an exclusive pre-sale offer in all travel agencies throughout Spain.

The exact prices of tickets are still unknown since they will depend on the destination and other factors according to the company. Beyond the initial promotion that includes a 50 per cent discount, customers will find prices from €18 each way.

What the company did announce in advance is that travelers will be able to choose between four different comfort zones. These range from the most expensive to the cheapest: Infinite, Singular Cafe, Singular, and Initial.

‘Infinita’ class is designed for customers who want all the premium services, including ‘very comfortable’ seats and high-quality cuisine. This will be provided by the Haizea Bistro menu from which customers can choose several options. Haizea, which means ‘wind’ in Basque, and has its own brand of bars and restaurants on board. Specifically, the specific restaurant area has 40 seats.

The next class is ‘Singular Cafe by Only You’, born from Iryo’s alliance with Only You Hotels which both companies will present jointly throughout October. Individual or team workspace and traditional kitchen seating are the main features of this class.

‘Singular’ class spaces, together with ‘Singular Cafe Only You’, is the class designed for the business traveller and includes the same gastronomic proposal.

Finally, Iryo completes its offer with the ‘Initial’ class for those who are looking for the cheapest possible trip. This includes the availability of the latest generation 5G internet connection and free access to a content platform, as reported by larazon.es .

