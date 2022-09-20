By Matthew Roscoe • 20 September 2022 • 10:56

Top Russian film and TV actor Vladimir Shinov dies aged 54. Image: Denis Matrosov/Facebook

RUSSIAN film and TV series actor Vladimir Shinov has passed away at the age of 54, according to local reports.

The death of Vladimir Shinov was announced by his friend and fellow actor Denis Matrosov, who wrote on social media: “Vovka, a classmate of Vladimir Shinov, has passed away. May you rest in peace!”

“Vovka, you had a hard time, but you held on. You didn’t want to upset us,” he said.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed, but apparently, Shinov had been very sick prior to his death, as reported by StarHit.

Vladimir Shinov starred in more than 40 films and TV series during his career and gained popularity thanks to long-running shows – police drama “Capercaillie” and the medical drama “Sklifosofsky”.

The actor also played in the film adaptation of The Quiet Don, Juna and Mente in Law and June.

The news of the Russian actor’s death follows the death of famous Russian singer and performer Pierre Narcisse on Wednesday, June 22.

Pierre Narcisse, an iconic Russian singer and performer has died due to cardiac arrest aged 45.

