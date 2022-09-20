Torrevieja Tennis Celebrates

By Anna Ellis • 20 September 2022 • 16:22

Champion, Charo Esquiva. Image: Torrevieja Tennis Club

Charo Esquiva is the champion of the Rafa Nadal Tour sub-16 of Bilbao



Celebrations are taking place at the Tennis Club of Torrevieja rejoicing in the victory of Charo Esquiva in the category sub-16 of the national circuit Rafa Nadal which was hosted in the Club Jolaseta of Bilbao.

In the Final Charo Esquiva beat Aranai Martinez by 62 and 76.

The circuit will conclude with the Master event to be held on November 3 at the academy of Rafael Nadal in Balaeric Island’s Manacor where Charo will start as seeded number 1.

